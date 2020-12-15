Wyoming police look for 2 cars in connection to homicide

A collage of two vehicles of interest wanted in a Wyoming homicide investigation. (Courtesy of the Wyoming of Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming authorities are looking for two vehicles in connection to a homicide that happened on Black Friday.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety released photos of two vehicles of interest on Tuesday. They are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners or the drivers of the vehicles — a gray Chevy Malibu with black rims and a black BMW 5 Series.

Wyoming police say 34-year-old Cynthia Jean McCoy, a mother of four, was walking down the sidewalk along Burton Street SW at Alba Avenue, just west of Clyde Park, when the gunman opened fire. Her killer has not been identified.

Police said the suspect, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a blue face mask.

Police investigate a shooting near Burton Street SW and Alba Avenue SW in Wyoming on Nov. 27, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7366 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.