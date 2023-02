Wyoming police at the scene of a stabbing on Division Avenue near Bellevue Street on Jan. 31, 2023.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are investigating a stabbing.

The stabbing happened Tuesday evening on Division Avenue near Bellevue Street, Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8.

It is not yet known if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.