Toddler shot and killed in Wyoming; man hospitalized under police guard

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A toddler was shot and killed in Wyoming Wednesday, police say.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Meyer Avenue between Porter Street and 28th Street.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found a child who had died by a gunshot fired in the home, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release. The child was a toddler, a Wyoming police spokesperson told News 8.

An adult man was also shot, police say. They say he was brought to the hospital and was placed under police guard.

Authorities say he is expected to survive.

Police believe everyone who was involved in the shooting has been located and do not believe there is any danger to the public. They say the weapon used in the shooting was recovered.

“The motive for this tragic loss of life is still unclear and other details related to this incident

are not being released at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” WDPS said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WDPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.