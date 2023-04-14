WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot in the stomach in Wyoming Friday, police say.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. outside a home in the 1800 block of Delwood Avenue SW between Chicago Drive and Lee Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman with a gunshot wound, Capt. Timothy Pols with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said.

Officers rendered aid and she was brought to the hospital, police say. Her condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been part of a domestic incident. Pols said the person who shot her may have been in a car.

Police have a person of interest and are canvassing the area.

“We would encourage the community, if they know anything, if they’re able to provide any sort of information or a tip to us, to reach out directly to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer,” Pols said.

Anyone with information should contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.