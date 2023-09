WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police said they were investigating a shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Marquette Street SW, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Police were on scene as of about 10 p.m. Sunday. They told News 8 that residents can expect a continued police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.