1 injured in drive-by shooting in Wyoming

Wyoming police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was injured in a drive-by shooting Wyoming Wednesday.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim in a parking lot near the intersection of 28th Street and Taft Avenue SW.

The victim, an adult woman, received injuries that police said are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Godfrey Avenue SW, south of Hall Street, and the shots came from another vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call WDPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.