WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are investigating a body that was found in the Grand River Monday evening.

Around 2:50 p.m., police got a call from someone reporting a body in the river near Indian Mounds Drive south of the highway ramps to I-196 in Wyoming.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming firefighters helped police get the body out of the river. Police told News 8 they hope to release information about the body soon.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.