Wyoming police investigate after man shot, killed

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Wyoming early Sunday.

The man was discovered dead by officers who were called to 36th Street between Byron Center and Burlingame avenues around 4:30 a.m. on a report of an injured man.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notificaiton of his family, but police said he was a 22-year-old from Grand Rapids.

Police said later Sunday morning that they had not yet arrested a suspect, saying the investigation was still in its “very early stages.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Woming poice at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

