Wyoming police ID man charged with strangling woman, taking car

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are identifying the Wyoming man accused of strangling and seriously injuring a woman in Wyoming.

Adam Bol, 33, is charged with assault by strangulation and unlawful driving away of an automobile, according to Lt. Brian Look of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The assault happened Nov. 10 on Vancouver Avenue SW in Ferrand Estates mobile home park, near 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue. Officers were initially called there on a report of a medical emergency. They discovered the patient had been strangled.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Look told News 8 Tuesday the woman was still in the hospital, but her condition is stable.

Bol remains in the Kent County Jail.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.