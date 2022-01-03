Wyoming police adding 6 community officers with DOJ grant

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety will be adding six community officers through a Department of Justice grant.

The city council voted to approve the acceptance of the $750,000 grant at a Dec. 20 meeting, the city said in a Monday release.

The grant will be used to add six officers to the department’s community services unit. The unit currently consists of four community services officers, three school resource officers and a supervisor.

“The additional personnel will enhance and expand the efforts of WYDPS to impact quality of life in our community which has been affected by violent crime,” the city said in the release.

It said the officers will work to do things like build relationships with young people and continue relationships with businesses and nonprofits in the city.

The grant will fund up to 75% of their wages for three years, the city says. With the six new officers, the department will have 99 sworn officers.