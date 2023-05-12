WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was shot during a road rage incident in Wyoming Friday, police say.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Madison Avenue near Janet Avenue around 6:30 p.m., where they found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release.

He was brought to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

Police believe the shooting happened a couple blocks away, in the area of 36th Street and US-131, during a road range incident. They say the other vehicle is a silver sedan that had multiple passengers.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Wyoming DPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.