Wyoming pizza delivery driver shot during attempted robbery

Police on the scene of a shooting in Wyoming on July 18, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are investigating a shooting where a pizza delivery driver was shot during an attempted robbery.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. at Lombardo’s Pizza on Lee Street SW near Porter Street.

The Wyoming Police Department said three men tried to steal a delivery driver’s vehicle. The employee tried to prevent the theft before being shot in the leg.

The suspects left the scene. Descriptions for them have not yet been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information can contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300.