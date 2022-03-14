Wyoming DPS seeks woman, baby after man killed

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are looking for a woman who went missing with her baby daughter after her boyfriend was shot dead Sunday night.

Sakina Lagacey Halimah Muhammad, 21, is a person of interest in the shooting of her boyfriend, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said. She and her daughter, 11-month-old Ayvah Nyre Winston, may be in a gray 2016 Ford Fusion with Michigan license plate ELR-5650.

Police say Muhammad likely has a gun. If you see her, you should not approach her and instead should call 911.

Police say Muhammad’s parent called them shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, saying Muhammad had been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Kwan Andre Wilson.

When officers went to the couple’s apartment on Taft Avenue south of 28th Street to check it out, they found Wilson, 27, dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the back of their building.

Muhammad and Ayvah, also Wilson’s daughter, were nowhere to be found.

Police say they’re still working out exactly what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information can call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.