WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone with a gunshot wound showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital Wednesday, police said.

Kent County Dispatch Authority got a report around noon that a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening, according to Wyoming police.

Officers said the victim would not cooperate, but did tell them the shooting happened in Wyoming. The Wyoming Police Department is handling the case.

Police are investigating the shooting.