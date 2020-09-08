Dump truck hits car in Wyoming intersection; 1 in critical condition

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Wyoming involving a dump truck.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8 a dump truck driver headed east on Burton St. SW tried to stop at the intersection of Godfrey Ave. SW around 10:30 a.m. but lost control. The dump truck then entered westbound traffic and hit a Cadillac.

The dump truck driver was not hurt, but emergency crews needed to cut the driver of the Cadillac out of the vehicle before he was taken to the hospital. He’s currently listed in critical condition.

The intersection of Burton St. SW and Godfrey Ave. SW will be closed until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday while the scene is cleared and police investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

News 8 is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.