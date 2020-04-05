Wyoming officers, firefighters give girl birthday surprise

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming officers and firefighters gave a 10-year-old girl a birthday surprise she’ll never forget on Saturday.

The birthday girl, Katelyn, ran to her porch after hearing sirens outside.

“I thought there was a fire or something, but it was the firetrucks and the parade coming,” Katelyn said.

Kaitlyn’s mom, Jennifer Light, filmed her daughter’s reaction as she realized the fleet of police cruisers and firetrucks were parading through the neighborhood in celebration of her birthday.

Light said it was a gift for the whole family, as the friendly waves from first responders brought a whirl of excitement for her kids who’ve been staying at home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“They made it very, very special for her and her reaction was priceless,” Light said.