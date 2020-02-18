Wyoming police reopens HQ after items were brought

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming officers temporarily closed its headquarters Tuesday to the public after someone brought military munitions to the building.

Authorities say a citizen found the items in the home of a deceased family member. The citizen “with the best of intentions” brought them to the headquarters for disposal, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The items had the appearance and form of high explosives but turned out to be inert, police say.

Officers briefly closed its headquarters, but it has since reopened.

Authorities say people should call police when these types of items are found. However, people should not carry these items. Officers will come to them to determine the best way to dispose of it.