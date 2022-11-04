WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man was arrested and charged for having and distributing child porn, according to Michigan State Police.

Hongmin Sung, 26, was arrested after an undercover investigation found child porn in his online activity. When his home was searched, MSP troopers seized evidence.

Sung was charged Friday with aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, police said.

You can find more information about keeping your child safe online and how to speak to them about internet use at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force website.

Information about possible child sexual exploitation should be reported to the NCMEC CyberTipLine.