ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Wyoming man was arrested on several charges, including criminal sexual conduct and the production of child sexually abusive material.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said Gary Christopher Carlson, 28, of Wyoming, was arrested on Friday. He was arraigned in 57th District Court on the following charges: eight counts of aggravated child sexual abusive materials, eight counts of using a computer to commit a crime, nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The charges stem from when Carlson was hired through an online child care provider to supervise two girls, ages 2 and 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who hired Carlson to care for children is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the FBI’s West Michigan-based Child Exploitation Task Force and Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation, which originated in Allegan County.