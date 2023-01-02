Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Mich., was arrested Jan. 1, 2023 following a deadly crash on I-94 in Indiana. (Courtesy LaPorte County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man faces several charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash early Sunday morning in Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey was arrested following a crash on I-94 in LaPorte County. Police say Morrissey was behind the wheel and driving westbound at a high rate of speed when he swerved into another lane, causing a truck to run off the road.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the truck were seriously hurt. A female passenger who was in the backseat of the truck, identified as 73-year-old Sarah Cantrell, was unresponsive at the scene and died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.

Morrissey faces six criminal charges — including two felonies and four misdemeanors — for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possessing marijuana and consuming alcohol as a minor.