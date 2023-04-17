WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Wyoming announced Monday night John Shay will be the next city manager.

Shay last served as county administrator in Ottawa County from August 2021 to January 2023, when he was ousted during a shakeup by the board. Commissioners voted 6-3 to approve a resolution that fired Shay as county administrator and appointed John Gibbs to replace him effective starting Jan. 3.

Shay has previously served as city manager in Ludington, village manager in Almont and has worked in local government for 25 years, according to a release from Wyoming.

Shay came out on top against 48 candidates. As of Tuesday, the city had narrowed it down to four people.

“The City of Wyoming is such a vibrant community and I’m eager to get started working with the team,” said Shay in a release. “I am looking forward to getting to know the residents and the community and learning more about how we can work together.”

Wyoming City Council said it hopes to approve an employment agreement by mid-May.