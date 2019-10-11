Wyoming High School unveils new stadium

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Homecoming will take on a higher meaning for Wyoming High School Friday as the football team plays on new home turf.

Construction on the school’s football stadium and field started in the spring as part of the first phase of project paid for by a 2017 bond approved by voters. The work included replacing the grass football field with turf.

“I kind of looked like at it like a present to open,” said head football coach Irv Sigler. “Just watching the faces of our kids come out here and do somersaults and roll around, it was an awesome day.”

Wyoming High School’s new stadium. (October 2019)

Diamonte Parks, a senior on the team, said he sees the new field as a new opportunity.

“It shows that you can forget about your past and stuff like that. And now that we have the new field, we can continue with something new,” he explained.

Multiple players told News 8 they’re thankful for the opportunity, and they know they owe it all to the Wyoming community.

“It means a lot because it shows how much the community actually cares about us by providing this new field with us,” said Diamonte.

Wyoming Public Schools will play Wayland during Friday’s homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.