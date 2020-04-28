Wyoming food pantry works to help community amid outbreak

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people are struggling financially right now as the coronavirus continues to impact daily lives.

The Family Network of Wyoming serves thousands of people each year and now with COVID-19 taking a toll on the community, they expect that number to grow even more in 2020.

“We usually serve over 1,000 families a month and so I can tell you now that increase has gone up at least 50 to 60 percent,” said Raycheen Sims, the executive director of the Family Network of Wyoming.

More than one million people in Michigan have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus outbreak began.

As more and more of them wonder how they’re going to pay their bills, more and more places are working to provide some relief.

“We’re just here to help them move forward,” said Sims. “Their situation is temporary; it’s not permanent.”

Sims says the biggest shortage in her pantry right now is the meat supply.

“We were blessed with the freezer a couple months ago and we’re not able to use it right now because we don’t have enough meat to fill it,” said Sims.

The pantry is now offering drive-up only services. People can come and receive about a week’s worth of food for their families.

Sims says to feed a family of four for that amount of time costs about $100. She’s hoping that those who can afford it will give what they can.

“Your $5, your $10, whatever God lays on your heart, it would make a great impact in our pantry, so anything helps,” said Sims.

If you would like to donate towards to food pantry, you can online.