Wyoming DPS: Man goes missing before medical procedure

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who went missing before he was supposed to have a medical procedure Thursday morning.

Eric Webb, 45, is described as a white man around 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black, gray and red coat, shorts, white shoes, glasses and carrying a backpack.

He was last seen walking east on 28th Street SW between Buchanan Avenue and S. Division Avenue.

Webb and his wife are not from the area and checked into a hotel in Wyoming Wednesday. He was scheduled to have a medical procedure at a local hospital at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Webb told his wife he would wait for her in the lobby before going to the hospital. Surveillance video shows Webb walking out of the lobby at 4:21 a.m. He has not been seen or heard from since, the release said.

Police believe Webb is not thinking clearly due to his medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

