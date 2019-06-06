Wyoming DPS: Man goes missing before medical procedure

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are working to find a man who went missing before he was supposed to have a medical procedure Thursday morning.

Investigators are calling Eric Webb,45, of Big Rapids, a missing endangered person because of his mental state. His father told 24 Hour News 8 that Webb has a condition that causes seizures. He is generally able to care for himself but needs medication.

Webb’s father said his son was in metro Grand Rapids for treatment of his condition. He and his wife and checked into a hotel in Wyoming Wednesday. He was scheduled to have a medical procedure at a local hospital at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Webb told his wife he would wait for her in the lobby before going to the hospital. Surveillance video shows Webb walking out of the lobby at 4:21 a.m. Police believe Webb is not thinking clearly because of his medical condition.

He was last seen walking east on 28th Street SW between Buchanan Avenue and S. Division Avenue.

Police say they have “credible information” that Webb took a bus out of the area and is most likely out of the state. Webb’s father added that police believe Webb went to Kalamazoo and then took a train to Chicago. It’s unclear whether he’s still there.

Webb is described as a white man around 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black, gray and red coat, shorts, white shoes, glasses and carrying a backpack. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.