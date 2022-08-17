WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot during a likely road rage incident in Wyoming on Wednesday, police say.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Byron Center Avenue near Lemery Park. Two cars exchanged shots during what officers believe was a road rage incident, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8.

Police say one of the people involved drove himself to the hospital with a minor gunshot injury.

Officers do not believe the public is in danger.

The shooting remains under investigation.