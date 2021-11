The scene following a crash on 28th Street at Byron Center in Wyoming on Nov. 11, 2021. (Anthony Souza/ReportIt)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously injured in a crash that involved four vehicles, including a semi-truck, Wyoming police say.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday on 28th Street at Byron Center Avenue.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety has not released any information about the person who was hurt.

Both directions of 28th Street were shut down while emergency responders were on the scene and reopened about four hours later.