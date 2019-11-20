Driver thrown from car in Wyoming crash

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Burlingame Avenue SW in Wyoming on Nov. 20, 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously hurt when he crashed and was thrown from his vehicle, Wyoming police say.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Burlingame Avenue between 40th and Maplelawn streets.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the driver was speeding and driving erratically when his car left the road and hit some landscaping stones in front of a home.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the driver had been drinking before the crash.

Burlingame was shut down between 40th and Maplelawn for about two hours while emergency crews were on the scene.