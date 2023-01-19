WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming is welcoming several new faces to city hall and using ARPA funds to develop the community, the city manager said.

On Monday, the city of Wyoming’s newly elected mayor, Kent Vanderwood, delivered his State of the City address. He spoke about how Wyoming is rebranding and the City Center Project, said Deputy City Manager John McCarter.

The City Center Project is funded by ARPA funds, of which Wyoming received $6 million. McCarter said the project will be “transformative,” especially of the Studio 28 property on 28th Street near Michael Avenue.

“This project really reinvigorates that part of our city and that part of West Michigan. When it’s completed, we’ll have about 400 housing units, 23,000 square feet of commercial space, connections across our trail network in Wyoming, to Kent trails and to our neighboring communities, and a pedestrian bridge over 28th Street. So, big win for our community, big win for the county,” McCarter said.

Within city leadership, things are shifting. The city not only welcomed a new mayor but also a mayor pro tem, two councilmembers and soon, a city manager.

“A lot of new faces on council. Our city manager and city employee for 27 years, Curtis Holt, is leaving us in just under a month. So city council has launched a nationwide search for his replacement so that is expected to wrap up probably early spring,” said McCarter.