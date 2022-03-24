GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming police chief has been appointed to the state board that sets standards for law enforcement.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Kimberly Koster, the Wyoming director of public safety, to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards. She will serve a nearly three-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2025, replacing recently retired Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne on the board, according to a press release from the City of Wyoming.

MCOLES sets standards in the education, selection, employment, licensing and funding for law enforcement and criminal justice in both private and public sectors of the state.

A 26-year veteran of the Wyoming department, Koster has been the police chief in Wyoming for almost four years. She currently leads a team that includes 99 police officers and 29 firefighters, the release said.

Before that role, Koster served as a captain in the department for eight years where she helped form the public safety department.

Throughout her career she has been recognized with the Life Saving Award, Chief’s Award of Excellence and Outstanding Young Public Safety Officer, according to the release.

“I look forward to continuing the exemplary work of MCOLES to ensure our communities are safe, our officers are well-trained and our criminal justice system is supported,” Koster said in a statement.