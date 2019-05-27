Kent County

Wyoming police: Teen seriously injured in crash

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 05:13 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:13 PM EDT

Wyoming police: Teen seriously injured in crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say a teenager was seriously hurt and two other people suffered less severe injuries in a car crash that sent debris flying into a nearby restaurant with people inside.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Chicago Drive east of Burlingame Avenue in front of New Beginnings Restaurant.

Police say witnesses told them the driver of a westbound Ford Mustang was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic. The driver then lost control and hit a minivan.

The Mustang driver, who police say is a 16-year-old who goes to Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Witnesses told 24 Hour News 8 they saw CPR being performed on him, after which he was loaded into an ambulance.

Two people who were in the minivan sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

TIRE, GLASS IN RESTAURANT DINING ROOM

One of the Mustang's tires crashed through a front window of the restaurant, bounced off a back wall and hit a booth. A shard of glass sliced through the dining room and embedded in a back wall.

"It sounded like an explosion," head waitress Rose Duemler said. "We heard people screaming and crying and it was just horrific."

There were people in the booths next to the window and where the tire hit, but staff said no one inside the restaurant was seriously hurt.

"There was immediately screaming as if it were a shooting. That's what everybody thought because of the screaming and crying," Duemler recalled.

>>App users: Photos from the scene

A stretch of Chicago Drive was blocked off for hours while emergency responders were on scene investigating and cleaning up.

The restaurant had crews cleaning up the mess inside Sunday evening. Employees told 24 Hour News 8 that the owner plans to have things back open in just a few days.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries