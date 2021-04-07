Wyoming celebrating Earth Day with Spring Spruce Up event

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Wyoming is hosting an Earth Day event later this month.

On Earth Day, April 22, residents, local businesses and organizations are invited to the city’s Spring Spruce Up event, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants will help clean up Pinery Park at 2301 De Hoop Ave. SW, and Lamar Park at 2561 Porter St. SW by cleaning up litter, small painting projects and other beautifying projects.

Those interested in registering can do so on the city’s website, or by calling 616.530.3164. Volunteers can register before April 12 are guaranteed a T-shirt for the event. Those who want to volunteer at a specific park are encouraged to register ahead of time, but day-of registration will be available at 9:30 a.m. at Pinery Park.

All volunteers will be provided with disposable gloves and all necessary supplies, and will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing.