Wyoming celebrates Earth Day with park clean up event

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — In Wyoming, city workers and volunteers spent the morning sprucing up Pinery Park to celebrate Earth Day.

This spring, the parks need a little extra love to get ready for the summer.

“We saw a huge increase in park usage during COVID and during the shut-down,” said Krashawn Martin, the recreation supervisor for the city. “Through that increased usage, we need more to spruce up the park system.”

The Spring Spruce Up event focused on cleaning up litter, small painting projects and other beautifying projects.

Wyoming parks can be adopted to help keep them in good shape all year long. Those interested can find more information on the city’s website.