Wyoming carnival disrupted after shots fired reports

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a carnival at a Wyoming city park was disrupted Saturday after a report of gunshots being fired.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. at Lamar Park on Porter Street near Byron Center Avenue.

Police say that witnesses reported seeing someone in a white four-door vehicle drive through the area quickly and fire several rounds into a red pickup truck.

The white vehicle then took off heading west on Porter Street. The red pickup truck left the park in an unknown direction before police arrived on scene.

Two other vehicles were hit by the gunshots fired, police say.

They said no suspects or victims have been identified.

The carnival was closed for the rest of the night and remained closed on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.