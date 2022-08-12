WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect of a bank robbery has been found and arrested, police said.

Wyoming Detectives worked with the FBI to identify the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon. They said the suspect was a man in his 60’s. The Kent County Prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect was found and taken into custody by officers with Wyoming Department of Public Safety around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police will not be naming the suspect until charges are filed.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Fifth-Third Bank on Michael Avenue SW near 28th Street in Wyoming. A suspect went up to a teller and demanded money, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said he implied he was armed. The suspect took some cash and left, police say.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.