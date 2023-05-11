WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A member of the Wyoming High School Band Boosters was arrested and charged with embezzling funds from the club, the school says.

The person, who was not named in a Thursday letter from the superintendent, was the president of the band boosters, a parent-led group that is legally separate from the district.

Wyoming Public Schools Superintendent Craig Hoekstra said that no district employees were involved. The district’s business office did not have access to the booster club’s financial records.

Moving forward, the district’s business office will manage fundraising efforts and supervise accounts closely, the superintendent said. Parents may still volunteer.

Hoekstra said that band camp will be free for students this summer.