Wyoming bakery expects less business this Fat Tuesday

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a day where many people give in to the desires of their sweet tooth and eat maybe one too many donuts.

This is the first Fat Tuesday of the pandemic. The special day will be handled a little differently this time around at Marge’s Donut Den in Wyoming.

Last year, they sold 700 orders of paczkis. This year, the bakery expects to sell 400 orders.

The Polish jelly-filled donuts will be the only pastry on display Tuesday. The owner said if they need more, they will make more.

Marge Wilson, who has owned the bakery for 46 years, said even though it has been more costly to do business this year because of all the expenses toward safety equipment, the prices will remain the same at $15 a dozen. She is still expecting her shop to be busy and is asking customers for a favor.

“All we’re asking the customers to do is to take care of their own health and be mindful of other people,” said Wilson. “We’re going to be too busy to supervise the customers. It has to be up to them.”

Marge’s Donut Den, located on 28th Street near the intersection of Burlingame Avenue SW, is open from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fat Tuesday.