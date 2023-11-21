WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An automation company in Wyoming is expanding, expected to create 25 new jobs in the community.

Orka Automation has purchased the building it was leasing at 2630 Remico Street, located near the intersection of 28th Street and Byron Center Avenue. It will be adding an additional 12,000 square feet to the building, The Right Place said in a Tuesday release.

The 5-year-old company that handles automation and automated quality inspection solutions will be investing around $2.5 million in the facility. Through the expansion, it will be able to consolidate Component Engineering and West Michigan Gage, which it recently required, into one facility.

A rendering of the Orka Automation. (Courtesy The Right Place)

“The expansion of our facility will help us serve both new and existing customers with an even higher level of excellence,” John Amrhein, executive vice president at Orka Automation, said in the release. “We’re grateful for the support of The Right Place and their partners as we work to attract and retain highly skilled workers at Orka Automation.”

Jennifer Wangler, the vice president of technology for The Right Place, which helped the company coordinate local incentives, said the expansion will help the Greater Grand Rapids area as it strives to become the leading tech economy in the Midwest.

“As we continue to grow this sector, Orka Automation’s decision to expand here reaffirms the region as a vital hub where tech companies can thrive,” she said.