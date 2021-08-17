Wyoming approves $2 million bid for redeveloping Gezon Park

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming city council approved Monday a bid for the first phase of redeveloping Gezon Park.

The city council awarded a bid for around $2 million to Katerberg Verhage, Inc., the city said in a Tuesday release. The redevelopment project is being funded by the dedicated Library and Parks Maintenance millage and the dedicated Parks and Recreation Operational millage.

The project includes adding a splash pad, paths and restrooms to the park.

“We’re excited to bring the ideas of residents to reality. The redevelopment of Gezon Park has been highly anticipated by our community,” Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll said in the release.

Construction is scheduled to start this fall and go through early summer of 2022.