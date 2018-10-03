Wrong-way driver who hit cruiser pleads guilty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 27, 2018 booking photo of Scott Edwin Kloosterman.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver who went the wrong way on the highway and crashed into a police cruiser has pleaded guilty to driving drunk.

Scott Edwin Kloosterman, 60, was in court Wednesday for a status conference, during which he entered his plea to a third offense of operating while intoxicated.

Around 2 a.m. July 27, Kloosterman was speeding south in the northbound lanes of US-131 in metro Grand Rapids. Going about 85 mph, his pickup truck slammed into a police crusier that was trying to block his path.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety officers in the cruiser, Sgts. Bob Meredith and Chris DeBoer, sustained only scrapes and bruises.

Kloosterman had been released from probation for his second drunken driving offense just two weeks before the crash.

Sentencing for the third offense is scheduled for Nov. 27.