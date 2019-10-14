Wrong-way crash on WB I-96 near Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a wrong-way crash on I-96 near Grand Rapids Monday morning.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Monday on the westbound lanes of I-96 between Cascade Road and Forest Hills Avenue.

The two-vehicle crash involved a vehicle that was going the wrong way on I-96, according to authorities.

It’s unclear if there are were any injuries or what led up to the crash.

The westbound lanes were blocked for several hours but have since reopened.

