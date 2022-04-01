GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As communities prepare to recognize April as World Autism Month, experts say they want to drive home the importance of early intervention.

They said it’s key to identifying the type of assistance a person with autism may need.

Behavioral analysists at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Serves recommend Applied Behavioral Analysis, also known as ABA. They said the service improves social, communication and learning skills.

Analysts said those with autism are at different levels on the spectrum. They can range from Level 1 to Level 3, which signifies the type of support they may need.

“It’s very prevalent in society across race, ethnicity, gender. It’s here, and to accept it and understand it, I think leads to better outcomes for individuals, better interactions with peers,” said Emily White, licensed behavioral analyst at Pine Rest.

White told News 8 that doctors tend to see the more severe cases of autism in younger children. She said kids can be diagnosed as early as two years old and experience various symptoms.

“That may be limited eye contact, not being able to express emotions or interest well and maybe hyper fixation on trains or dinosaurs,” said White.

White added that other symptoms might include a lack of interest in peers and excessive pacing or rocking.

Experts said adults mask symptoms of autism a lot easier than kids but could be on the spectrum if they struggle to function socially or have trouble living alone. They also said having a month that recognizes those with autism helps more people learn about the disorder and leads to early detection and more support.