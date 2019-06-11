Worker freed from trench collapse in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was partially buried in dirt after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a subdivision in the 5300 block of Mulligan Drive SW near 52nd Street SW.

Crews were working underground to install sewer and water pipes when the ground started caving in due to the heavily saturated clay-like soil. The man was trapped from the waist down for around 30 minutes before crews were able to free him, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety Fire Chief Brian Bennett.

The construction worker was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Bennett.

The worker was inside a steel safety box that excavators work within when in a hole.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be checking out the site Tuesday to ensure crews were operating safely.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department Technical Rescue Team assisted in the rescue effort.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.