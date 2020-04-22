Work resumes on new 100th Street overpass

Drone images show construction on the new 100th Street bridge over US-131 in southern Kent County. (April 21, 2020)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on the new 100th Street bridge over US-131 in southern Kent County is moving again.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says work resumed Monday.

Work resumed yesterday on the 100th Street bridge reconstruction project at US-131 in #KentCounty. pic.twitter.com/veuZJDiP43 — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) April 21, 2020

The contractor in charge of the project had decided in early April to put things on hold because of the coronavirus. While road and bridge work is considered essential under the governor’s stay-at-home order, contractors had the option to suspend work until they were prepared to operate safely.

The old overpass was knocked down the week of March 30. The $8.6 million project will build a new and improved one, making the interchange more efficient, MDOT says.

The project is supposed wrap up in October.