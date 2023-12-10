ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were working hard Sunday at York Creek Apartments after four fires broke out Saturday.

Some residents were able to get back into the affected buildings to gather their things after being evacuated Saturday night. York Creek Apartments said in a statement that 24 apartments were evacuated, and residents were placed by the American Red Cross in hotels or other housing.

The first fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Alpine Township Fire Chief believed a power line pole snapped due to high winds and set the garage on fire. Multiple cars were completely damaged by this fire and the garage was a complete loss, according to the Alpine Township Fire Department.

At 6 p.m., several fire departments returned to the apartment complex for reports of a fire. When they arrived, they were met with two kitchen fires. Crews quickly put those fires out. Jeremy Kelly, the Alpine Township Deputy Fire Chief, said he learned about the fourth fire from a foreman with Consumers Energy.

“One of his workers was up in a bucket, working on the lines and could see the fire from the sky,” Kelly said.

The deputy chief said the fourth fire caused damage to the apartment’s roof and they are currently investigating the cause of that fire. No one was hurt by these fires.

Consumers Energy was working at the apartment Sunday working on getting power back to some of the apartment buildings.

Kelly said he had never seen anything like the first garage fire. He added that kitchen fires are common after people lose power, but adding all of the fires together, he said the odds of this happening are slim.

“Not typical, I would not say. I mean, not for little Kent County, like we are here. Maybe in the city of Grand Rapids, but I do not even remember anything like this happening in the city of Grand Rapids…,” Kelly said.

With the fires happening close to the holidays, Kelly said he wants residents to know that they can reach out for help.

“I guess it’s a tragedy. Be patient, but if you need a hand, reach out. People are out there to help you, us included,” Kelly said.

York Creek Apartments, Alpine Township Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross are continuing to provide support to residents during this time.