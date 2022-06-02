KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Woodland Mall is planning to fundraise in honor of Men’s Health Month and in celebration of Father’s Day.

The mall says the money will benefit Movember, a nonprofit that focuses on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer in men.

Interim Senior Marketing Director Mikia Ross said the mall will be donating $500 to the organization and encouraging the community to support the cause as well. Through the end of June, shoppers will be able to find and scan QR codes throughout the mall to donate.

“We’re honored to help raise funds for Movember as a way to support all the incredible fathers and father figures out there,” said Ross in a release about the fundraiser. “Movember is a fantastic charity that raises awareness for men’s health on a global scale. We look forward to partnering with the community to contribute to such an important cause.”

The mall is also celebrating Father’s Day with a sweepstakes giveaway. That will take place from Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16. Prizes include a special gift package created for dads or father figures and will be valued at $100 each.

For more information on how to get involved in the sweepstakes or men’s health fundraiser, visit the Woodland Mall website.

For the full conversation with Interim Senior Marketing Director Mikia Ross, watch the video in the player above.