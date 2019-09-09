Woodland Mall’s giant bacon and eggs up for bid

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A piece of an iconic playground exiled by Woodland Mall’s $90 million facelift is ready for a new home — and it could be yours.

Now is your chance to own the gigantic bacon and eggs a generation grew up playing on at the mall in Kentwood.

The mall opened a new play area last month as part of its redevelopment, so the breakfast foods play set is moving out.

The waffle, banana, shredded wheat and sausage links have been donated to Berkley Hills Community Church of Grand Rapids, but the bacon and eggs are up for auction.

A Sept. 9, 2019 photo of the bacon and eggs play set Woodland Mall is auctioning off.

The bacon is 5 feet long and 2 ½ feet wide and the sunny side up eggs measure 10 feet long and 5 feet wide. Their listed retail value is $1,200.

Although these oversize foot items aren’t edible, they could still feed a lot of mouths. Proceeds from the winning bid will go to Kids’ Food Basket.

“I think somebody could do something really creative with these two pieces. It would be a great draw for the community to come and visit them. It’s got a lot of memories. I have photos of my kids as babies on these pieces and I know a lot of people in Grand Rapids have fond memories of playing at the Woodland Mall on the food elements,” said Cecily McCabe, marketing director for Woodland Mall.

The online auction runs until 8 p.m. on Sept. 15.