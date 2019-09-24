Woodland Mall Von Maur wing opening approaches

The new Von Maur at Woodland Mall weeks before opening. (Sept. 24, 2019)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is on as Woodland Mall prepares to unveil a new wing in early October.

The project has been underway for more than two years. It’s a part of a $90 million expansion.

The shopping center will be opening a new Von Maur department store, the first in the region. It will occupy 90,000 square feet where Sears used to stand. The store will open on Oct. 12.

Urban Outfitters, Williams-Sonoma, Tricho Salon and Paddle North will also be opening in the Von Maur wing and will be a part of grand opening events. On Tuesday, News 8 camera got a first look inside.

“It has been a very long process for us,” said marketing director Cecily McCabe. “We’re one of the few locations throughout the U.S. that a mall is experiencing an expansion. I think it says a lot about Grand Rapids and Kentwood overall.”

The mall is also adding a Cheesecake Factory next to Barnes & Noble and will be the chain’s second location in Michigan. The grand opening for The Cheesecake Factory is set for Nov. 5.

“The Cheesecake Factory, that is a well-known brand. It’s a tourist attraction, so we understand that will bring quite a bit of traffic here,” McCabe said.

In addition to the expansion of the Von Maur wing, the award-winning steakhouse Black Rock Bar & Grill will open in mid-October, though a precise date has not yet been released. It will be the restaurant’s first location in West Michigan.

Earlier this year, an REI sports store opened at Woodland Mall.

The expansion is set to bring about 750 new jobs to West Michigan. Several companies are already hosting walk-in interviews ahead of the openings.

The mall’s marketing team says they plan to announce several other additions in 2020 but they can’t detail what they are now.