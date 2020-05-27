Woodland Mall to reopen Monday by appointment

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Woodland Mall announced that it will reopen Monday for shopping appointments.

The Kentwood mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, the mall will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Some stores may have modified hours.

Von Maur and Urban Outfitters will have a limit of 10 shoppers at a time. The mall notes that other retailers may choose to limit the number of shoppers to a lower number.

“To say we are excited about Monday’s reopening is an understatement,” Tony DeLuccia, general manager of Woodland Mall, said. “We are truly thrilled to be opening our doors again and have spent significant time and energy to ensure we can do so safely.”

Woodland closed on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though some retailers and restaurants have offered curbside pickup since the closure.

Woodland’s parent company, PREIT, says the mall has been cleaned thoroughly and has followed recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Areas where physical distancing can’t be enforced have been removed like common area furniture. Food court seating and the play area will not be available.

More safety protocols the mall is taking include:

A cleaning and sanitizing schedule that focuses on high-touch surfaces

Housekeeping, maintenance and security staff following recommendations health officials and will wear masks and gloves.

Sanitizer stations throughout the mall

Shoppers are recommended to wear masks for everyone’s safety.

The mall asks that anyone under 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Woodland plans to also provide:

A jobs portal to help with the rehiring process

Designated parking stalls for online pickups

A shop local website

Community food drives

More information on the reopening of Woodland Mall can be found on its website.