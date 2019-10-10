Woodland Mall previews expansion ahead of grand opening

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend marks the completion of a two-year, $100 million expansion for Woodland Mall, and a new beginning in a time when shopping trends continue to move away from brick and mortars.

Woodland credits a growing West Michigan economy to support its Von Maur wing development, calling the unveiling “Re-Discover Woodland Mall.”

The mall will celebrate Saturday with a grand opening for the anchor store.

“It’s just a really great place to spend an afternoon with friends and family and go really experience things that you can’t experience online,” said Woodland Mall Marketing Director Cecily McCabe.

News 8 received a tour of the wing ahead of the weekend’s big unveiling to the public. Stores include Williams Sonoma, Urban Outfitters, Paddle North, The Made in Michigan Store and Bath & Body Works.

Black Rock Bar & Grill is the new restaurant connected to the wing, which is already open to patrons.

The Cheesecake Factory, which is also included in the mall’s big investment, is set to open Nov. 5.

McCabe told News 8 Sephora and one other yet-to-be-announced store will move in later this fall, with two more slated to be announced for 2020.

It’s not yet clear what those stores will be, but McCabe said the mall is seeing interest from companies committed to staying afloat in a changing consumer market.

“Usually, about 10-20 years is about the shelf life of these stores and so the ones that are reinvesting and reinventing themselves and synergizing with their online opportunities, too, they’re the ones doing really well,” she added.